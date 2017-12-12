Overview of Dr. Shyler Demill, DO

Dr. Shyler Demill, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Demill works at Orthopedics Northwest,PLLC in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.