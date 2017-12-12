Dr. Shyler Demill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyler Demill, DO
Overview of Dr. Shyler Demill, DO
Dr. Shyler Demill, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Demill's Office Locations
Yakima Regional Cancer Care Center Lab1211 N 16th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 895-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Astria Sunnyside Hospital
- Astria Toppenish Hospital
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Foot surgery due to auto accident.. Had 4 screws and a metal plate inserted, Dr. Demill explained the process and made me feel very comfortable. Was a positive experience and felt Dr. Demill is an excellent surgeon. I would certainly recommend him to anyone needing foot surgery.
About Dr. Shyler Demill, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center- Westerville, Ohio
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Brigham Young University
