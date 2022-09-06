See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Midland, TX
Dr. Shylesh Ganta, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shylesh Ganta, MD

Dr. Shylesh Ganta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ganta works at Shylesh R Ganta MD in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganta's Office Locations

    Vcare Pllc
    3401 Greenbriar Ste 100, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 683-6558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2022
    He was my GP for 6-7 yrs, before he changed to different type practice and I couldn’t afford the extra yearly rate and was assigned to his nurse practitioner. Ganta was great and I loved him. She was awful, made me feel small, didn’t believe I had was having breathing problems and was dismissive. No bedside manner at all. I finally left after couple yrs with her and it possibly saved my life. New NP ordered CT scan of chest and it turned out I have a progressive lung disease called bronchiectasis. I see a pulmonologist now and have meds I needed to slow progression. Thank the gods I changed my care provider.
    Patricia M. — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Shylesh Ganta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811900657
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shylesh Ganta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

