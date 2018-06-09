Dr. Shynda Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shynda Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shynda Miles, MD
Dr. Shynda Miles, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Leawood, KS.

Dr. Miles' Office Locations
Shynda F. Miles, MD8800 STATE LINE RD, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 386-2864
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr miles has been my doctor for many years and she listens and talks to you like u r a person I owe my lively hood to her my family thanks her as well as my self
About Dr. Shynda Miles, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miles has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
