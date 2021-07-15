Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD
Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4161 Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 300, Lawndale, CA 90260 Directions (310) 792-9229
- 2 207 S Santa Anita St Ste 368, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 457-1280
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jeng is for patient not for money. She is very knowledgeable, thorough, professional, and caring. She keeps her schedule on time. Her assistants are really helpful and use at least five different equipments check patient and provide information to Dr. Jeng. This is a great office.
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1154375566
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeng speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.