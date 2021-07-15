Overview of Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD

Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.