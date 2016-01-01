Overview of Dr. Shyvonne Gray, MD

Dr. Shyvonne Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Gray works at Modern Mindcare Pllc in Edmond, OK with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.