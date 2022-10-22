Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha-Mohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge U Sch Med.
The Aesthetic Centers3701 Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-2442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Care Credit
Ratings & Reviews
I am eight weeks out from having an extended tummy tuck with liposuction with Dr. Agha. After two c-sections and an emergency abdominal surgery, I felt like a stranger in my own body. I did extensive research for months before even scheduling a consultation. Once I did, and met with Dr. Agha, I never went to see anyone else. He, along with his staff, were attentive, explained services in detail, and were available to answer any questions I had prior to surgery, and I have received the same type of care after surgery as well. Each person I have interacted with on his staff, from the woman at the front desk to the anesthesiologist, have made me feel welcome and cared for. I am incredibly happy with my results. Dr. Agha initially asked what I wanted done, and listened to my concerns, and made his suggestions based on that conversation. I never felt pressured to get additional work done and knew I was in great hands. Thank you Dr. Agha for giving me my body back!
About Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Cambridge U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha-Mohammadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha-Mohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
