See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (52)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD

Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge U Sch Med.

Dr. Agha-Mohammadi works at The Aesthetic Centers in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Agha-Mohammadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Aesthetic Centers
    3701 Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-2442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Care Credit

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agha-Mohammadi?

    Oct 22, 2022
    I am eight weeks out from having an extended tummy tuck with liposuction with Dr. Agha. After two c-sections and an emergency abdominal surgery, I felt like a stranger in my own body. I did extensive research for months before even scheduling a consultation. Once I did, and met with Dr. Agha, I never went to see anyone else. He, along with his staff, were attentive, explained services in detail, and were available to answer any questions I had prior to surgery, and I have received the same type of care after surgery as well. Each person I have interacted with on his staff, from the woman at the front desk to the anesthesiologist, have made me feel welcome and cared for. I am incredibly happy with my results. Dr. Agha initially asked what I wanted done, and listened to my concerns, and made his suggestions based on that conversation. I never felt pressured to get additional work done and knew I was in great hands. Thank you Dr. Agha for giving me my body back!
    Jamie — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agha-Mohammadi to family and friends

    Dr. Agha-Mohammadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agha-Mohammadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD.

    About Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871675033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Cambridge U Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha-Mohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agha-Mohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agha-Mohammadi works at The Aesthetic Centers in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agha-Mohammadi’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha-Mohammadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha-Mohammadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha-Mohammadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha-Mohammadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Siamak Agha-Mohammadi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.