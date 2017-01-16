See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD

Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Barkhordarian works at Siamak Barkhordarian, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkhordarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-Sinai Office
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 880-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760564702
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Med/Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Temple University Hosp/temple University
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkhordarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkhordarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkhordarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkhordarian works at Siamak Barkhordarian, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barkhordarian’s profile.

    Dr. Barkhordarian has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkhordarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkhordarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkhordarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkhordarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkhordarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

