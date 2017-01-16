Overview of Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD

Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Barkhordarian works at Siamak Barkhordarian, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

