Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD
Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Daneshmand works at
Dr. Daneshmand's Office Locations
-
1
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
- 2 1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
-
3
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daneshmand?
Dr. Daneshmand is a miracle worker. He removed cancer in my retroperitoneal lymph node that had been there for four years through a misdiagnose of my gyno oncologist. City of Hope would not operate on me as the cancer was tucked up between vena cava, liver and kidneys, yet Dr. Daneshmand did the surgery and was able to completely remove the cancer. I thank God for Dr. Daneshmand.
About Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1174546568
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daneshmand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daneshmand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshmand works at
Dr. Daneshmand has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshmand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daneshmand speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshmand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.