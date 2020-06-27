Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD
Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Marzban's Office Locations
Dr. Siamak Marzban2403 S Moray Ave Ste 2B, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good to excellent treatment. Friendly, good listener, Dr. Marzban is a doctor I recommend with 5 stars!! He's one of the very best!
About Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164447959
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Dr. Marzban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzban accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzban.
