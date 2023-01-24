Overview

Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Milanchi works at Irvine Colorectal Surgery in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.