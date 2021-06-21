Overview

Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University of California At Los Angeles



Dr. Rouzroch works at Office in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.