Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouzroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University of California At Los Angeles
Dr. Rouzroch works at
Locations
-
1
Office1703 Termino Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- Blue Shield of California
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Health Net of California
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouzroch?
I AWAYS HAVE GREAT VISIT WITH DR. ROUZROCH AND HIS STAFF. ACOUPLE OF WEEKS AGO I WOKE UP WITH A NAGGING PAIN IN MY BELLY AND CALLED FOR ADVICE. HE IMMEDIATELY TOLD ME TO GET TO THE ER AS IT COULD BE APPENDICITIS. WELL HE WAS 100% RIGHT AND HAD SURGERY THAT AFTERNOON. IT WAS THE LAST THING ON MY MIND TO HAVE DONE AT AGE 72, BUT IT SAVED MY LIFE. HE WILL ALWAYS RATE TOPS WITH ME !!!
About Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic, German, Khmer, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai
- 1730271685
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles
- UCLA Westwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouzroch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouzroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouzroch works at
Dr. Rouzroch speaks Arabic, German, Khmer, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouzroch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouzroch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouzroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouzroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.