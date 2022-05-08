See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD

Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Yasmeh works at Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yasmeh's Office Locations

    25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 08, 2022
    From the minute I met Dr. Yasmeh I knew I would be in good hands. He is very kind, attentive and quite smart! After attempts to alleviate my back pain he suggested that surgery would take care of the problem, and although I was apprehensive I agreed, and boy am I glad that I did. I am pain free and happy again. He is my hero! I would without reservation recommend Dr. Yasmeh if anyone is in need of a super competent surgeon.
    Claire Northrup — May 08, 2022
    About Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811320849
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasmeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yasmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yasmeh works at Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yasmeh’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasmeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasmeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasmeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

