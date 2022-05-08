Dr. Yasmeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD
Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Yasmeh works at
Dr. Yasmeh's Office Locations
Orthopedics25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (800) 872-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From the minute I met Dr. Yasmeh I knew I would be in good hands. He is very kind, attentive and quite smart! After attempts to alleviate my back pain he suggested that surgery would take care of the problem, and although I was apprehensive I agreed, and boy am I glad that I did. I am pain free and happy again. He is my hero! I would without reservation recommend Dr. Yasmeh if anyone is in need of a super competent surgeon.
About Dr. Siamak Yasmeh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811320849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Yasmeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasmeh works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasmeh.
