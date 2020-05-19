See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Sian Jones, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sian Jones, MD

Dr. Sian Jones, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abnormal Thyroid
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Jones is a brilliant person and a skilled provider. Great bedside manner. Incredibly knowledgeable about wellness and infectious disease. By far, the best provider I have had.
    — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Sian Jones, MD

    Infectious Disease Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1083751739
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
