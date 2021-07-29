Dr. Nael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siavash Nael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siavash Nael, MD
Dr. Siavash Nael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Nael's Office Locations
Neuropsychiatric Center4720 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 634-5529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nael has been my doctor for quite some time. He is a wonderful doctor. He cares about his patients and strives to help them get better. I trust him completely. His staff is kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Siavash Nael, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902809353
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.