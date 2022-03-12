Dr. Sibel Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sibel Blau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sibel Blau, MD
Dr. Sibel Blau, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Blau works at
Dr. Blau's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Specialties2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
-
2
Northwest Medical Specialties400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
-
3
Northwest Medical Specialties1624 S I St Ste 305, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blau?
I am very happy with Dr Blau however extremely frustrated with difficulty in scheduling or rescheduling appointments. Don’t get call backs for several days but am always told will call me that day & can pretty much count on appointment being changed at least once. This causes me anxiety & frustration. I also would like to be informed if I am not seeing the Dr for an appointment but the nurse instead which could possibly be handled by phone. Carol Vandver
About Dr. Sibel Blau, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1962490797
Education & Certifications
- Case Wes Res|Case Western Res U
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blau works at
Dr. Blau has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blau speaks Turkish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.