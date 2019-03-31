Overview of Dr. Sibel Gullo, MD

Dr. Sibel Gullo, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Nicholasville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Gullo works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Nicholasville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.