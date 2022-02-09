Overview

Dr. Sibin Zacharias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Zacharias works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Sinus Bradycardia and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.