Dr. Sibyl Wescoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Sibyl Wescoe, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste B108, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 622-9263
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Very thorough in her diagnosis and ability to explain a patient’s condition so they understand. Very professional and empathic. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Sibyl Wescoe, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215071980
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wescoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wescoe.
