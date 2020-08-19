Overview

Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Med Scis and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Danesh works at Danesh Dermatology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.