Dr. Sid Danesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Med Scis and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Danesh works at
Locations
1
Danesh Dermatology240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-0666
2
Danesh Sid MD Office316 E Las Tunas Dr Ste 103, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 287-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sid Danesh and Dr. Gina Danesh are the most amazing doctors I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. They treat you like family and go above and beyond to help you. I came from a different dermatologist who really messed up my skin and Dr. Danesh was able to fix it with no problem. Both Doctor's are so kind, compassionate, patient, loving, genuine, thorough, experienced, educated and everything any more. I am so lucky I found my two doctor's for life! The staff is also so nice and the office is beautiful. Their work is priceless and changed my life. I was not able to leave my house or see any family/friends because of what a different doctor did to me and they gave my life. Thank you Dr. Sid and Gina! I love you so much!!!
About Dr. Sid Danesh, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- 1063447134
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Tehran University Med Scis
- Dermatology
