Dr. Sid Danesh, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Med Scis and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Danesh works at Danesh Dermatology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Danesh Dermatology
    240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
    Danesh Sid MD Office
    316 E Las Tunas Dr Ste 103, San Gabriel, CA 91776

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  Keck Hospital of USC
  San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Sid Danesh and Dr. Gina Danesh are the most amazing doctors I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. They treat you like family and go above and beyond to help you. I came from a different dermatologist who really messed up my skin and Dr. Danesh was able to fix it with no problem. Both Doctor's are so kind, compassionate, patient, loving, genuine, thorough, experienced, educated and everything any more. I am so lucky I found my two doctor's for life! The staff is also so nice and the office is beautiful. Their work is priceless and changed my life. I was not able to leave my house or see any family/friends because of what a different doctor did to me and they gave my life. Thank you Dr. Sid and Gina! I love you so much!!!
    Dermatology
    English, Persian
    1063447134
    Tehran University Med Scis
    Dermatology
    Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Danesh has seen patients for Hives, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

