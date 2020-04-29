Overview of Dr. Sid Siahpush

Dr. Sid Siahpush is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.



Dr. Siahpush works at The Evergreen Clinic in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.