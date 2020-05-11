Overview of Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD

Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Rathi works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.