Dr. Siddhant Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Stephen R Rossman DO360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 890-2217Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Palisades Medical Center7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (551) 996-8867Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I saw Dr. Mehta for a rotator cuff repair. It was the 2nd one in my left shoulder. He reviewed my x-ray and patiently explained that what was need what not a rotator cuff repair but a reverse shoulder replacement because the tendon was too far gone. What impressed me was that rather than schedule surgery immediately, he suggested I wait. I still had full range of motion without much pain. He was more concerned about the quality of my life and recovery than his pocketbook. He was patient, explained his reasoning and warned me against trying to repair the rotator cuff and what the consequences would be. I have a lot of respect for Dr. Mehta. You don't find many doctors like him and when I am ready, he will do my surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1558702498
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
