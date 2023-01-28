Dr. Siddharth Mathur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddharth Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siddharth Mathur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Mathur works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates6410 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0977Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mathur is such an incredible doctor. He is very friendly, professional, has excellent bedside manner and makes the entire experience very comfortable. Highly recommended. I was also very surprised by the entire team at his office. Recently went for a routine "I'm at that age" initial colonoscopy at the Crystal River location, and the entire staff couldn't have been more friendly or professional. At most offices I've ever been to, there is always that 1 person who isn't friendly. Not here. I honestly can't believe how incredible the entire team was, and how well everyone worked together. I think on this routine visit, I had direct interaction and support from at least 8 members of staff. The nurses are incredibly professional. They all go above and beyond to ensure your visit is comfortable and relaxing, as they know some people might be nervous. They are all very personable as well. Couldn't have had a better experience.
About Dr. Siddharth Mathur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578728986
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.