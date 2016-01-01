Overview of Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD

Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Padia works at Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.