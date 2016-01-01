Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD
Overview of Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD
Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Padia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Padia's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 981-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padia?
About Dr. Siddharth Padia, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952578254
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padia works at
Dr. Padia has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.