Overview of Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD

Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Patel works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.