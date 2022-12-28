Overview of Dr. Siddharth Shah, MD

Dr. Siddharth Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from Grant Medical College - University of Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Bay View Neurology in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.