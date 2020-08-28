Overview

Dr. Siddharth Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.