Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO
Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Shetgeri's Office Locations
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Grove City1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor he explained everything I needed to know he staff is friendly the only problem I had is the wait time in the office it take almost 2 hours
About Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700164993
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetgeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetgeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetgeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetgeri has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetgeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetgeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetgeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetgeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetgeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.