Overview of Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO

Dr. Siddharth Shetgeri, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Shetgeri works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.