Overview

Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sura works at Gastroenterology Associates PA, Hickory, NC in Hickory, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.