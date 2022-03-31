Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- NC
- Hickory
- Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD
Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD
Overview
Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sura works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates, PA, Hickory, NC415 N Center St Ste 300, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 328-3300
-
2
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- One Health
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sura?
I never write reviews but I had such a great visit with Dr. Sura that I felt like I needed to share my experience with others. He really took his time to listen to me and took notes while I was talking and asked questions. He has a fantastic bedside manner. I haven't had such a pleasant interaction with a doctor in a very long time. Would highly recommend Dr. Sura.
About Dr. Siddharth Sura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184897134
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Internal Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sura works at
Dr. Sura has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.