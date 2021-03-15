See All Rheumatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (48)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD

Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Tambar works at Chicago Arthritis and Regenerative Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tambar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Arthritis and Regenerative Medicine
    618 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 348-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1477655488
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tambar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tambar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tambar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tambar works at Chicago Arthritis and Regenerative Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tambar’s profile.

    Dr. Tambar has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tambar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tambar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tambar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tambar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tambar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

