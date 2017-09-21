Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayangankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Locations
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
Baptist Heart Specialists820 Prudential Dr Ste 112, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (405) 471-7464
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Baptist Medical Center Nassau1250 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 321-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sidd as he is known is extremely thorough in his servicing of his patients. He is new to shands and the first time he saw me he found an issue that the previous Dr. had obviously overlooked. I got 2 stents in my heart which has made a big difference in my energy and stamina. Thank you Dr. Sidd
About Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1386804565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayangankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayangankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayangankar has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayangankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wayangankar speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayangankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayangankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayangankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayangankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.