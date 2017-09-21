Overview

Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Wayangankar works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.