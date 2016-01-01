See All Nephrologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Agrawal works at South Valley Vascular in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations

    South Valley Vascular
    1646 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 746-9605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1477761963
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at South Valley Vascular in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    Dr. Agrawal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

