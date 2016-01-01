Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Agrawal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Agrawal works at South Valley Vascular in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.