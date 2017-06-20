Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganguly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD
Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Ganguly works at
Dr. Ganguly's Office Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganguly?
Dr Ganguly is an incredible physician. He has saved my sisters life and I will be forever grateful. When others' prognosis were death he continued on. She is now awaiting bone marrow transplant.
About Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- Male
- 1689767261
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Baylor|Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Souther Illinois University School of Medicine
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganguly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganguly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ganguly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ganguly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganguly works at
Dr. Ganguly has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganguly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganguly speaks Bengali and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganguly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganguly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganguly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganguly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.