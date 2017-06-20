See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Ganguly works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganguly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Center
    6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bleeding Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ganguly?

    Jun 20, 2017
    Dr Ganguly is an incredible physician. He has saved my sisters life and I will be forever grateful. When others' prognosis were death he continued on. She is now awaiting bone marrow transplant.
    Sarah in Lee's Summit, Mo — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ganguly to family and friends

    Dr. Ganguly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ganguly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD.

    About Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1689767261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor|Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
    Residency
    Internship
    • Souther Illinois University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • University Of Kansas Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganguly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganguly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganguly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganguly works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ganguly’s profile.

    Dr. Ganguly has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganguly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganguly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganguly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganguly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganguly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.