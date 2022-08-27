Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD
Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nadkarni's Office Locations
Werner K Doyle M.d. PC223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0807
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve worked with Dr Nadkarni for over a decade, and he got to the bottom of a complex constellation of symptoms involving my epilepsy, severe ADHD, complex trauma, and depression. He has the warmest, most empathetic disposition of any physician I’ve met; a co-collaborator instead of that outdated, paternalist medical model.
About Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861400814
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadkarni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadkarni has seen patients for Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nadkarni speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.