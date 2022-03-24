Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jipmer and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Wake Med Heart & Vascular3324 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-7772Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular Solutions of North Carolina1000 Crescent Green Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 630-1226Monday8:00am - 11:30amTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Garner400 US 70 Hwy E # 200, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 662-5001
North Raleigh Office8001 T W Alexander Dr Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 350-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao is truly a very amazing doctor. He was referred to me by my foot doctor after I was told by another vascular doctor that nothing could be done for me. Dr. Rao opened a totally blocked artery in my leg which brought immediate warmth and normal color to my leg and foot. He is personable and genuinely concerned. He is truly a leg saver! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1578644977
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Harper Hosp-Wayne
- Sinai Grace Hosp
- Jipmer
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.