Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jipmer and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Med Heart & Vascular
    3324 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-7772
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Solutions of North Carolina
    1000 Crescent Green Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 630-1226
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Garner
    400 US 70 Hwy E # 200, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 662-5001
  4. 4
    North Raleigh Office
    8001 T W Alexander Dr Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-9640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Rao is truly a very amazing doctor. He was referred to me by my foot doctor after I was told by another vascular doctor that nothing could be done for me. Dr. Rao opened a totally blocked artery in my leg which brought immediate warmth and normal color to my leg and foot. He is personable and genuinely concerned. He is truly a leg saver! I highly recommend him!
    Rose Marie Izzo — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578644977
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Harper Hosp-Wayne
    • Sinai Grace Hosp
    • Jipmer
