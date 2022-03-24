Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jipmer and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.