See All General Surgeons in North Richland Hills, TX
Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small North Richland Hills, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Rath works at Dr. Siddhartha Rath in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mau Pham, DDS
Dr. Mau Pham, DDS
5.0 (290)
View Profile
Dr. Tiffany Anthony, MD
Dr. Tiffany Anthony, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Rath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Siddhartha Rath MD PA
    4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 210, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 678-5988
  2. 2
    3125 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 466-7400
  3. 3
    Roland E. Siegler MD P.A.
    3215 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 466-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rath?

    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr. S. Rath SAVED my husband life. He was having upper and lower esophagus problems with a hernia on top of that. He was in the hospital for 2weeks. Dr. Chandra referred us to Dr. Rath and while my husband was in the hospital the 2 doctors w/ the house doctor ( Medical City NH) they worked on getting very well together (great communication) to get my husband back to a good status of health. Dr.Rath is VERY good and KNOWS what he is doing. He also took care of me when I had my hernia surgery's. I had 2 hernia's and that was many months ago and myself and my husband are doing AWESOME. Thanks you Dr. Rath for being our Surgeon. The Self Family
    Roy and Gina Self — Dec 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rath to family and friends

    Dr. Rath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD.

    About Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255541504
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rath has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.