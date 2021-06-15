Dr. Siddhartha Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siddhartha Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When my husband had his first visit I was concerned because Dr Shah seemed brash. Was very "no nonsense". Wanted all details and when my husband didnt know the exact medications and doses, I answered. Dr Shah stated "It's nice that you have your own secretary but this is YOUR body, so you need to know this." We were irritated but at this point in his medical issues we just wanted help. He followed up the following week with a colonoscopy. After seeing how sick my husband was, he jumped right into a strong care diagnosis. Within 2 months my husband was feeling MUCH better. He will receive treatments for the rest of his life, but we truly believe Dr Shah saved his life. He may not have the best bedside manner but as long as he's helping my husband have a normal, active, and healthy life, we couldn't care less! This man is extremely smart and knows his stuff! He takes the time to answer anything we ask. He is VERY no nonsense. That seems to just be his personality. But he knows his stuff!
About Dr. Siddhartha Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Wayne State U Hosp
- KEM Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.