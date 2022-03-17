See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (101)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD

Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Venkatappa works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Venkatappa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Very helpful and answered my questions extremely well
    — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD

    Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1750378972
    Education & Certifications

    Hematology/Oncology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Norman, Okla.|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Internal Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Norman, Okla.|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
    Rotating Internship, hospitals affiliated with Bangalore Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatappa works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Venkatappa’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

