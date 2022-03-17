Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD
Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Venkatappa works at
Dr. Venkatappa's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatappa?
Very helpful and answered my questions extremely well
About Dr. Siddhartha Venkatappa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750378972
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Norman, Okla.|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Norman, Okla.|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
- Rotating Internship, hospitals affiliated with Bangalore Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatappa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Venkatappa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Venkatappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatappa works at
Dr. Venkatappa speaks Hindi.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.