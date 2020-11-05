See All Hematologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD

Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Anand works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anand's Office Locations

    Limited To Official University Duties On
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5471
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 200&, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 496-5153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Fibromyalgia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Fibromyalgia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Fibromyalgia
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Purpura
Venous Compression
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336453810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

