Dr. Sidharth Sharma, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sidharth Sharma, MD

Dr. Sidharth Sharma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Sharma works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100
  2. 2
    Vortex Psychiatry Inc.
    2305 Camino Ramon Ste 221, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 277-0730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2019
    Dr. Sharma has been a great asset towards helping me achieve optimal mental health. He is precise and to the point. He has expectations of his patients to be aware of how medications are affecting them and if they are beneficial enough to continue to take. Dr. Sharma is a caring person who understands when a patient is having emotional setbacks towards seeking proper help.He also recognizes that the patients time is just as valuable as his. I have always been seen on time and have not had any issues scheduling follow up appointments. In conjunction with my counseling I have seen personal growth in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Dr. Sharma is someone I have been lucky to have on my team towards my mental well-being.
    Dr. Sidharth Sharma, MD
    About Dr. Sidharth Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396069050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

