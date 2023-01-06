Overview of Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD

Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Chandela works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.