Overview

Dr. Sidhartha Sinha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Sinha works at Pav D 2nd Florida Pod 2 in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.