Dr. Sidhartha Sinha, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sidhartha Sinha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Sinha works at Pav D 2nd Florida Pod 2 in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pav D 2nd Florida Pod 2
    430 Broadway St Fl C3, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 736-5555
    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 736-5555
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Bariatric Surgery & Medical Weight Loss in Palo Alto
    900 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-8409
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Stanford Health Care

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gastritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Gastroenterology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659530277
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Sidhartha Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

