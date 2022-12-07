Dr. Sidiq Aldabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidiq Aldabbagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidiq Aldabbagh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Aldabbagh works at
Locations
-
1
Trusted Womens Health8600 SW 92nd St Ste 103, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 360-4334Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldabbagh?
Dr Aldabbagh is the best hands down. I was dealing with a medical issue for some time. Went into Dr Aldabbagh office & he didn’t hesitate with multiple examinations & a resolution. 2 weeks later here I am postsurgical on the road of recovery. I highly recommend Dr Aldabbagh. (Bye to those fibroids that my pcp didn’t want to deal with or give me a referral for.) Dr Aldabbagh answered my questions professionally & text in a timely manner. During my hospitalization he came by to see my progress which I greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Sidiq Aldabbagh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1780812594
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Baghdad Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldabbagh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldabbagh works at
Dr. Aldabbagh has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aldabbagh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.