Dr. Sidney Chastang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chastang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Chastang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Chastang, MD
Dr. Sidney Chastang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Chastang works at
Dr. Chastang's Office Locations
-
1
Optimal Health Care1121 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 205, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 485-3837
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chastang?
Dr.Chastang is an incredible doctor. My visits with him have always been positive as his always takes the time to listen to his patients which is hard to find these days.
About Dr. Sidney Chastang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720077225
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chastang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chastang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chastang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chastang works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chastang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chastang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chastang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chastang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.