Dr. Sidney Edsall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edsall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Edsall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sidney Edsall, MD
Dr. Sidney Edsall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Edsall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edsall's Office Locations
-
1
Sidney Edsall, MD2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (866) 844-9627Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edsall?
About Dr. Sidney Edsall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
- 1588626469
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals & Clinics, Psychiatry Department
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edsall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edsall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edsall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edsall works at
Dr. Edsall speaks Czech and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edsall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edsall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edsall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edsall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.