See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS

Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Eisig works at Sidney B Eisig DDS in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies, Maxillary Hypoplasia and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Eisig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 326-8520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eisig?

    Mar 22, 2021
    BEST ORAL SURGEON THERE IS!!! Dr. Eisig performed my double jaw surgery and it was a great success. I first met Dr. Eisig a few years ago for a consultation regarding my underbite. He was very kind and stood out as an extremely knowledgeable doctor. I went to see him a few times over the course of a year to prepare for my surgery. The surgery itself went smoothly and my underbite was completely fixed. Dr. Eisig and his team did an outstanding job and made the entire process stress-free and painless. He truly cares about his patients and I could not have asked for a better surgeon. Thank you Dr. Eisig!
    Richard — Mar 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eisig to family and friends

    Dr. Eisig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eisig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS.

    About Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710044904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisig has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, Maxillary Hypoplasia and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.