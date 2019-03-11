Overview of Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD

Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Fishman works at Sidney M Fishman MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.