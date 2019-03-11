Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD
Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Todd C. Miller MD Inc.3851 Katella Ave Ste 320, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sidney Fishman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417953043
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center / Head and Neck Surgery Residency
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.