Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gicheru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD
Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Gicheru works at
Dr. Gicheru's Office Locations
-
1
Lasercare Eye Center440 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 300, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (214) 574-9600
-
2
Lasercare Eye Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 620, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 331-8585
-
3
Lasercare Eye Center1910 E State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 481-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gicheru?
Glad I stop in at their Open House! I was able to schedule an appointment for the next day. Very short wait time. Everyone was friendly and professional. Dr. Gicheru answered all my questions.
About Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1093807703
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical School Dept. Of Ophthalmology
- Beth Israel Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University(Smu)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gicheru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gicheru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gicheru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gicheru works at
Dr. Gicheru has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gicheru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gicheru speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gicheru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gicheru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gicheru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gicheru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.