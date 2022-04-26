Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD
Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.
Dr. Hanish's Office Locations
Hanish Eye Institute215 E Center Dr Ste C, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, communicates well, kind and personable.
About Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hanish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanish has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanish.
