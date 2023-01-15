See All Hand Surgeons in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (58)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD

Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jacoby works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Limerick, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacoby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 1100, Limerick, PA 19468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacoby?

    Jan 15, 2023
    I have been to many doctors in the Montgomery County, PA area for pain in both hands to the extent I was unable to hold things in my hands. Once I began treatment with Dr. Jacoby a short time later I no longer have pain and have regained my strength. I highly recommend this practice and specifically Dr. Jacoby
    — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacoby to family and friends

    Dr. Jacoby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacoby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD.

    About Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750415527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.