Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD
Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Jacoby's Office Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 1100, Limerick, PA 19468 Directions
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to many doctors in the Montgomery County, PA area for pain in both hands to the extent I was unable to hold things in my hands. Once I began treatment with Dr. Jacoby a short time later I no longer have pain and have regained my strength. I highly recommend this practice and specifically Dr. Jacoby
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750415527
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
